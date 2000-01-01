NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE)
Investment trust
- Market CapAUD11.902m
- Manager GroupNGE
- ISINAU000000NGE5
The investment objective of the Company is to realise positive returns on its investments regardless of the underlying movement in value of the investment markets, and to generate strong riskadjusted returns for Shareholders over the medium to long term, whether by way of capital growth and/or regular income from interest, dividends, fees or profit from realisation on asset sales.