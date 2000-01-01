Investment Strategy

The company invests in a portfolio predominantly comprised of S&P 500 constituents. The company may also invest in canadian stocks and US mid and small capitalisation companies to provide for diversified sources of income. The company may invest up to 20% of its GA in fixed income investments, which may include non-investment grade debt. The investment policy is flexible, enabling it to invest in all types of securities, including (but not limited to) equities, preference shares, debt, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts and other equityrelated securities.