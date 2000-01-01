North American Income Trust Ord (LSE:NAIT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£425.656m
  • OCF0.95%
  • AIC sectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJ00Z303

Investment Strategy

The company invests in a portfolio predominantly comprised of S&P 500 constituents. The company may also invest in canadian stocks and US mid and small capitalisation companies to provide for diversified sources of income. The company may invest up to 20% of its GA in fixed income investments, which may include non-investment grade debt. The investment policy is flexible, enabling it to invest in all types of securities, including (but not limited to) equities, preference shares, debt, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts and other equityrelated securities.

Latest NAIT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

NAIT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .