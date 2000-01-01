Investment Strategy

The Company's investments will be realised in an orderly manner that seeks to achieve a balance between an efficient return of cash to Shareholders and maximising the value of the Company's investments. The Company may not make any new investments save that (a) investments may be made to honour commitments under existing contractual arrangements; (b) further investment may be made into the Company's existing portfolio companies in order to protect or enhance the value of such investments or facilitate the orderly realisation of such investments; and (c) cash (including realised cash) may be invested in liquid cash-equivalent securities, including short-dated corporate bonds, government bonds or cash funds, or in bank cash deposits and/or in other permitted investments as set out above, pending its return to Shareholders in accordance with the Company's investment objective.