Investment Strategy

The objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing primarily in unquoted UK manufacturing, service and technology businesses which meet the key criteria of good value, growth potential, strong management and ability to generate cash in the medium to long term. The investment policy has been designed to enable the company to achieve its objective whilst complying with the qualifying conditions set out in the VCT rules, as amended by HM Government from time to time.