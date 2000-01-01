Investment Strategy

The Board of Trustees have approved certain investment policy changes that would allow the Fund to invest up to 25% of their mandate in non-US REIT securities. This policy enhancement is designed to allow the Fund greater flexibility in pursuing their investment objectives. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in i) a) dividend-paying common stocks and b) dividend-paying common stocks issued by companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate ii) a) debt securities and other instruments that are issued by, or that are related to, government, government-related and supranational issuers located, or conducting their business, in emerging market countries and b) senior secured loans. It will invest at least 40%, but no more than 70% of its Managed Assets in equity security holdings and at least 30%, but no more than 60% of its Managed Assets in debt security holdings. The debt security investments will be at the time of investment, rated B or higher by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. However, it may invest up to 10% of its Managed Assets in those rateable securities rated below B or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality, except no more than 5% may be invested in such rateable securities rated below CCC or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. Initially, the average credit quality of those rateable security holdings will be Ba and BB.