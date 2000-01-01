Investment Strategy

The Fund is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA or “Dow30”) by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the DJIA, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns.