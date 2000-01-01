Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. At least 80% of its assets will be invested in adjustable rate secured senior loans and adjustable rate unsecured senior loans. At least 65% of its assets will be invested in senior loans that are secured by specific collateral. Up to 20% of its assets may be invested in 1) other debt securities such as investment and non-investment grade debt securities, 2) mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, and 3) debt securities and other instruments issued by government or government-related issuers. An average duration of one year or less is expected for its senior loans and other debt instruments. It will not invest in inverse floating rate securities. Up to 20% of its assets may be invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers. It may invest up to 50% of its assets in securities that are illiquid at the time of investment.