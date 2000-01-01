Investment Strategy

To provide current income exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Funds investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued. It will invest at least 80% of its assets in investment grade quality municipal bonds (BBB/Baa or better at the time of purchase by either Moody or Standard & Poor). It may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser.