Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$115.072m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupNuveen
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6707351093

Investment Strategy

The Fund's objective is to generate high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit.The Fund invests at least 65% of its managed assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential MBS and commercial MBS, and up to 35% in non-mortgage related asset-backed securities (ABS).

Latest JLS news

