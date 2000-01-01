Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap$115.072m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupNuveen
- Currency
- ISINUS6707351093
Investment Strategy
The Fund's objective is to generate high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit.The Fund invests at least 65% of its managed assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential MBS and commercial MBS, and up to 35% in non-mortgage related asset-backed securities (ABS).