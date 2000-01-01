Investment Strategy

The primary objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value relative to the market. At least 80% of its Managed Assets in preferred and other income producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities. 100% of its total assets are invested in investment grade bonds, which may include up to 10% of securities that are rated investment grade by at least one nationally (U.S) recognized statistical rating organization and lower by another. It intends to invest primarily in fully taxable preferred securities.