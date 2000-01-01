Nuveen Pref & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:JPS)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupNuveen
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67072C1053

Investment Strategy

The primary objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value relative to the market. At least 80% of its Managed Assets in preferred and other income producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities. 100% of its total assets are invested in investment grade bonds, which may include up to 10% of securities that are rated investment grade by at least one nationally (U.S) recognized statistical rating organization and lower by another. It intends to invest primarily in fully taxable preferred securities.

Latest JPS news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .