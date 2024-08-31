Nuveen Preferred & Income Term (NYSE:JPI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$567.135m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupNuveen
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67075A1060

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and total return by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities, with a focus on securities issued by financial and insurance firms. At least 50% of its managed assets are rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage and has a 12-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 31 Aug 2024.

Latest JPI news

