Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt. Real asset-related companies include those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs. Up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the Fund's managed assets.