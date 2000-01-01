Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in income producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies; at least 80% of its total assets in income producing equity securities issued by REITs; and will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-investment grade preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities and 10% of its total assets in illiquid real estate securities. The Fund can invest up to 25% of its assets in non-US REIT securities.