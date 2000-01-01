Nuveen Select TaxFree Income (NYSE:NXP)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupNuveen
- Currency
- ISINUS67062F1003
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide stable dividends consistent with the preservation of capital, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes. The Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of long-term investment grade quality Municipal Obligations. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in unrated municipal obligations that are judged to be of comparable quality.