Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (NYSE:JSD)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$152.092m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupNuveen
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67074X1072

Investment Strategy

The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of assets at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company's capital structure that are senior to its common equitys. The Fund invests at least 70% of its managed assets in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. The Fund maintains a portfolio with an average duration that does not exceed two years.

Latest JSD news

