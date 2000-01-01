Investment Strategy

The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of assets at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company's capital structure that are senior to its common equitys. The Fund invests at least 70% of its managed assets in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. The Fund maintains a portfolio with an average duration that does not exceed two years.