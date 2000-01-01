Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to provide attractive levels of distributions and capital appreciation. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks to achieve attractive after-tax Common Share returns in part by reducing and deferring the potential federal income tax liabilities incurred by the Common Shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The Fund also will invest in Preferred Securities and other fixed income securities. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in securities that are eligible to pay tax-advantaged dividends. In addition, the Fund, to a limited extent, will write (sell) call options on various equity market indices.