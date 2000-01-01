Oakley Capital Investments Ord (LSE:OCI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£531.825m
- OCF0.81%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager GroupOakley Capital
- Currency
- ISINBMG670131058
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital appreciation through investments in a diversified portfolio of private mid-market businesses primarily in Europe. The company classifies its investments in private equity funds, direct investments and loans to the funds, portfolio companies and other loans (herein referred to as unquoted debt securities) as financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss at inception.