Investment Strategy

The investment policy has been designed and updated to ensure continuing compliance with the VCT qualifying conditions. The Board intends that the long term disposition for the assets of the company will be not less than 85% in a portfolio of qualifying AIM, NEX Exchange traded or unquoted companies where the management view an initial public offering (IPO) on AIM or NEX Exchange is a short to medium term objective. The non-qualifying balance (approximately 15% of its funds) will be invested in permitted investments held for short term liquidity, generally comprising short term cash or money market deposits with a minimum long term debt rating A of Moody.