Octopus Apollo VCT Ord (LSE:OAP3)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£123.157m
- OCF2.81%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupOctopus
- Currency
- ISINGB00B17B3479
Investment Strategy
To invests in a diversified portfolio of UK smaller companies to generate income and capital growth over the long-term. The majority of companies in which Apollo invests operate in sectors where there is a high degree of predictability and/or a strong opportunity for growth. Ideally, we seek companies that have recurring or repeating revenues from financially sound customers and that will provide an opportunity for the Company to realise its investment within three to five years.