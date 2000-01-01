Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Ord (LSE:ORIT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£369.600m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupOctopus
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJM02935

Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to achieve its investment objective through investment in renewable energy assets in Europe and Australia, comprising (i) predominantly assets which generate electricity from renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and photovoltaic solar parks, and (ii) non-generation renewable energy related assets, in each case either already operating, in construction or construction ready.

Latest ORIT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

ORIT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .