Octopus Titan VCT Ord (LSE:OTV2)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£798.632m
  • OCF2.58%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupOctopus
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B28V9347

Investment Strategy

The Fund will focus on providing early stage, development and expansion funding to unquoted companies with a typical deal size of GBP 0.5m to GBP 2m. It is expected that the portfolio of holdings that will be built by the Company will encompass investments in 20-25 unquoted companies, with a focus on the environmental, technology, media, telecoms and consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

