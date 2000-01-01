Octopus Titan VCT Ord (LSE:OTV2)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£798.632m
- OCF2.58%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupOctopus
- Currency
- ISINGB00B28V9347
Investment Strategy
The Fund will focus on providing early stage, development and expansion funding to unquoted companies with a typical deal size of GBP 0.5m to GBP 2m. It is expected that the portfolio of holdings that will be built by the Company will encompass investments in 20-25 unquoted companies, with a focus on the environmental, technology, media, telecoms and consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.