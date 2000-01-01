Investment Strategy

Octopus VCT 3&4 is structured as a twin VCT and it is intended that each VCT will invest identically in all opportunities. This allows the VCTs to invest up to GBP2 million per investee company in aggregate. Both VCTs will invest in a portfolio of unquoted companies where the focus will be predominantly in the solar sector. These solar investments will typically be sub-50kWp installations which attract the benefit of the governments Feed-in Tariff scheme. It is possible that all investments will be in the solar sector. The VCTs will also have the ability to invest in a variety of other sectors and technologies, where the Octopus team is confident that investments can be structured to achieve more predictable returns. These may include investments quoted on AIM Markets.