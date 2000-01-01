Odyssean Investment Trust Ord (LSE:OIT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£96.642m
- OCF1.58%
- AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupOdyssean
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFFK7H57
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the company is to achieve attractive total returns per share principally through capital growth over a long term period. The company will primarily invest in smaller company equities quoted on markets operated by the London Stock Exchange, where the Portfolio Manager believes the securities are trading below intrinsic value and where this value can be increased through strategic, operational, management and/or financial initiatives.