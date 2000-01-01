Origo Partners Ord (LSE:OPP)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£0.592m
- OCF15.18%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINIM00B1G3MS12
Investment Strategy
The company holds a portfolio of unquoted interests, and illiquid, publicly traded, equity interests, in companies principally based or active in China and Mongolia. The company makes miscellaneous investments in China and investments in mining assets primarily, though not entirely, in Mongolia. With the exception of Niutech, all of these investments are problematic.