Origo Partners Ord (LSE:OPP)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£0.592m
  • OCF15.18%
  • AIC sectorPrivate Equity
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00B1G3MS12

Investment Strategy

The company holds a portfolio of unquoted interests, and illiquid, publicly traded, equity interests, in companies principally based or active in China and Mongolia. The company makes miscellaneous investments in China and investments in mining assets primarily, though not entirely, in Mongolia. With the exception of Niutech, all of these investments are problematic.

Latest OPP news

OPP Regulatory news

