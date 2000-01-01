Investment Strategy

The company seeks to generate consistently high absolute returns whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the UK and US. The Investment Manager targets companies that have fundamentally strong business models but where there may be specific factors which are constraining the maximisation or realisation of shareholder value, which may be realised through the pursuit of an activist shareholder agenda by the Investment Manager. Dividend income is a secondary consideration when making investment decisions.