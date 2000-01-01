Investment Strategy

To construct a portfolio of Qualifying Investments with the following characteristics: unlisted, UK based, technology focused businesses; - investments typically in the range of GBP 100,000 to GBP 500,000, although a few investments outside this range will be contemplated; in most cases located within approximately 60 miles of Oxford; It is expected that approximately half of the funds will be invested in early stage companies and the balance in start-up companies, depending on the opportunities available.