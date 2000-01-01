Oxford Technology VCT 4 Ord (LSE:OXF)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£3.052m
  • OCF1.97%
  • AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Technology
  • Manager GroupOxford Technology Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B01H4V84

Investment Strategy

To construct a portfolio of Qualifying Investments with the following characteristics: unlisted, UK based, technology focused businesses; - investments typically in the range of GBP 100,000 to GBP 500,000, although a few investments outside this range will be contemplated; in most cases located within approximately 60 miles of Oxford; It is expected that approximately half of the funds will be invested in early stage companies and the balance in start-up companies, depending on the opportunities available.

Latest OXF news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

OXF Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .