Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£329.612m
- OCF1.21%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupStewart Investors
- Currency
- ISINGB0006674385
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian Subcontinent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).The Company invests principally in listed equities although it is able to invest in other securities, including preference shares, debt instruments, convertible securities and warrants. In addition, the Company may invest in open and closed-ended investment funds and companies.