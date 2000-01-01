Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£329.612m
  • OCF1.21%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupStewart Investors
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0006674385

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian Subcontinent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).The Company invests principally in listed equities although it is able to invest in other securities, including preference shares, debt instruments, convertible securities and warrants. In addition, the Company may invest in open and closed-ended investment funds and companies.

Latest PAC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

PAC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .