Pantheon Infrastructure Ord (LSE:PINT)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • OCF1.22%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
  • Manager GroupAMG
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLNNFL88

Investment Strategy

To generate attractive risk-adjusted total returns for Shareholders over the longer term comprising capital growth with a progressive dividend through the acquisition of equity or equity related investments in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets with a primary focus on developed OECD markets.

Latest PINT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

PINT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .