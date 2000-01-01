Investment Strategy

To maximise capital growth by investing in funds specialising in unquoted investments, acquiring existing unquoted portfolios and participating directly in private placements. The Company's policy is to make unquoted investments, in general by subscribing for investments in new private equity funds ("Primary Investment") and by buying secondary interests in existing private equity funds ("Secondary Investment"), and from time to time to capitalise further on its fund investment activities by acquiring direct holdings in unquoted companies ("Co-investments"), usually either where a vendor is seeking to sell a combined portfolio of fund interests and direct holdings or where there is a private equity manager, well known to the Company's Manager, investing on substantially the same terms.