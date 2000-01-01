Investment Strategy

It is a non-diversified fund with a primary investment objective to achieve a high level of current income through investing at least 80% of its assets in commercial mortgage-backed securities. It will invest primarily in investment grade securities, but may invest up to 35% of its total assets in below investment grade securities. Capital gain is the secondary investment objective. Effective from 02-Mar-07, the Fund has changed its investment policies to permit investment in credit derivatives.