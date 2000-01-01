Pembroke VCT B (LSE:PEMB)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£62.177m
- OCF2.77%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupOakley Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BQVC9S79
Investment Strategy
Pembroke VCT plc is a generalist VCT focussed on early stage investments in the leisure and luxury brands sectors. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of small, principally unquoted companies, and selects those which Oakley Investment Managers LLP (the Investment Adviser) believes will provide an opportunity for value appreciation.