Pembroke VCT (LSE:PEMV)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£17.557m
- OCF2.43%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupOakley Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00B89W2T50
Investment Strategy
Pembroke VCT plc is a generalist VCT focussed on early stage investments in the leisure and luxury brands sectors. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of small, principally unquoted companies, and selects those which Oakley Investment Managers LLP (the Investment Adviser) believes will provide an opportunity for value appreciation.