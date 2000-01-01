Personal Assets Ord (LSE:PNL)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.137bn
  • OCF0.91%
  • AIC sectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupTroy Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0006827546

Investment Strategy

The Company invests in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents (which may, depending on circumstances, include gold). The Company may use derivatives as a way of increasing or reducing its investment exposure and to enhance and protect investment positions. The Company may also from time to time make use of currency hedging. The company aims to protect and increase (in that order) the value per share for the funds of shareholders over the long term.

