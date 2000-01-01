Phaunos Timber Ord (LSE:PTF)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$198.603m
  • OCF2.04%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Forestry & Timber
  • Manager GroupStafford Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BFX4LT97

Investment Strategy

The managed wind-down will be effected with a view to the Company realising all of its investments in a manner that achieves a balance between maximising the value from the Company's investments and making timely returns of capital to Shareholders. The Company may sell its investments either to co-investors in the relevant asset or to third parties, but in all cases with the objective of achieving the best available price in a reasonable time scale.

Latest PTF news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

PTF Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .