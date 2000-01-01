Investment Strategy

The company intends to invest in German real estate with a strong focus on the residential market, particularly multi-apartment rental properties. It is expected that residential property will represent a minimum of 75% of the lettable space within the portfolio. The objective is to generate an attractive return for shareholders through the acquisition and active management of high quality pre-let properties in Germany. The Group is primarily invested in the residential market, supplemented with selective investments in commercial property. The majority of commercial property within the portfolio is located within residential and mixed-use properties.