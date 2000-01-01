Investment Strategy

The investment seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers. It normally invests at least 25% of its total assets in corporate debt obligations and other corporate income-producing securities. The fund invests up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.