Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives to produce total return for shareholders by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed-income sectors to invest in a portfolio of fixed-income securities and related instruments of any type and any quality worldwide. The Fund may invest without limit in securities of U.S. issuers and without limit in securities of foreign issuers, securities traded principally outside of the United States, and securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest directly in foreign currencies, including local emerging market currencies. The Fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in bank loans (including, among others, senior loans, delayed funding loans, revolving credit facilities and loan participations and assignments). The Fund may utilize various derivative strategies (both long and short positions) involving the purchase or sale of futures and forward contracts, call and put options, credit default swaps, total return swaps, basis swaps and other swap agreements and other derivative instruments for investment purposes.