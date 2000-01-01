Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to seek total return comprised of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The objective is normally attempted to achieve by investing in equity index derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to U.S. and non-U.S. common stocks and that provide equity index exposure equal to 80% of the net assets. The Fund ordinarily expects to maintain equity index exposure equal to approximately 100% of the net assets (initially approximately 50% U.S. and 50% non-U.S.), thereafter, those percentages are expected to vary. The Fund may invest up to 30% of the total assets in emerging markets. Equity index derivative positions are backed by an actively-managed, low duration (one to three year) debt portfolio with an average credit quality that is investment grade. The Fund currently intends to gain substantially all of its equity index exposure by investing in equity index derivatives based on the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI EAFE Index. A strategy of writing (selling) call options on U.S. equity indexes will also be employed. Substantially all of the assets ordinarily will be invested in a portfolio of income-producing debt-securities and debt-related derivative securities.