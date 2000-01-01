Investment Strategy

The primary objective is to seek high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The primary investments are U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt obligations of varying maturities and other corporate income-producing securities. The portfolio manager attempts to achieve the objectives through fundamental research, driven by independent credit analysis and proprietary analytical tools, and also uses a variety of techniques designed to control risk. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in non- U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securties of issuers located in emerging market countries.