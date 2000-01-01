PIMCO High Income (NYSE:PHK)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupPIMCO
- Currency
- ISINUS7220141078
Investment Strategy
The primary objective is to seek high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The primary investments are U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt obligations of varying maturities and other corporate income-producing securities. The portfolio manager attempts to achieve the objectives through fundamental research, driven by independent credit analysis and proprietary analytical tools, and also uses a variety of techniques designed to control risk. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in non- U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securties of issuers located in emerging market countries.