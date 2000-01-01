Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective and produce total return for shareholders by investing in a global portfolio of corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest without limit in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in securities that are rated below B by each rating agency.