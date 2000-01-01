Investment Strategy

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in floating-rate assets. The Fund also may invest in a wide variety of fixed-rate debt securities, including corporate bonds, convertible securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis. The Fund may make use of a variety of other instruments, including collateralized debt obligations, preferred shares, commercial paper, U.S. Government securities, zero-coupon and inflation-indexed bonds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), structured notes and other hybrid instruments and credit-linked trust certificates. The Fund may also hold up to 20% of its total assets in common stocks and other equity securities from time to time, including those it has received through the conversion of a convertible security held by the Fund or in connection with the restructuring of a debt security. The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered for public sale, including securities eligible for purchase and sale pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and other securities issued in private placements. The Fund may also invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may invest in securities of companies with small market capitalizations.