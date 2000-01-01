PIMCO Municipal Income II (NYSE:PML)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupPIMCO
  • Currency
  • ISINUS72200W1062

Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all (at least 90%) of its total assets in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income taxes. At least 80% of its net assets are invested in investment grade quality municipal bonds. Up to 20% of its net assets may be invested in municipal bonds that are rated Ba/BB or B or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by the portfolio manager.

Latest PML news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .