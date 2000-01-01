Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate a level of income that is higher than that created by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securitiesThe Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers.The Fund invests in three major regions: North America, Europe and, to a lesser extent, Latin America and will generally have at least 65% of its assets in U.S. or foreign government securities. The Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-investment grade securities, regardless of the issuer.