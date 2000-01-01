Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide its common shareholders with a high level of current income. To achieve its goals the fund will allocate its resources in the following fixed income sectors: 1. Below investment grade debt securities and the preferred stocks of US and non US issuers 2. Floating rate loans 3. Insurance Linked Securities (also known as catastrophe bonds) These investments will involve significant risks as the fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in high yield debt securitisation, loans and preferred stocks. However, by investing in catastrophe bonds, the fund will hold a diversified portfolio and expose investors to an asset class that promises high reward; one in which they may not have had exposure to before.