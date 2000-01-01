Investment Strategy

The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the primarily investment objective of seeking to provide a high level of current income. Capital preservation is the secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, it invests at least 80% of its assets in senior floating rate loans. These Senior Loans are made to corporations, partnerships and other business entities that operate in various industries and geographical regions, including non-US borrowers. It may invest in Senior Loans and other securities of any credit quality and there is no minimum portion of its portfolio that must be rated investment grade. Up to10% of its total assets may be invested in Senior Loans and other securities of non-US issuers, including emerging market issuers, and it may engage in certain hedging transactions.