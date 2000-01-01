Investment Strategy

The company which provide shareholders the opportunity to benefit from an investment in an actively managed, well-diversified portfolio of Australian listed equities. The Company's Investment Strategy is to invest (directly or indirectly) in a portfolio predominately comprised of ASX listed entities, as well as listed SPI futures and cash. Its objective is to generate annual income that exceeds the gross income of the Benchmark; and outperform the Benchmark in total return terms including franking credits over each full investment cycle.