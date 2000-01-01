Polar Capital Glb Healthcare ZDP 2024 (LSE:PGHZ)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£34.538m
- OCFNaN%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
- Manager GroupPolar Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDHXP963
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to generate capital growth by investing in a global portfolio of healthcare stocks across all four healthcare sub-sectors, being pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology and healthcare services.