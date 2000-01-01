Polar Capital Glb Healthcare ZDP 2024 (LSE:PGHZ)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£34.538m
  • OCFNaN%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BDHXP963

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to generate capital growth by investing in a global portfolio of healthcare stocks across all four healthcare sub-sectors, being pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology and healthcare services.

