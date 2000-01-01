Polar Capital Global Financials C Share (LSE:PCFC)

  • Market Cap£123.525m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNG2HN26

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to generate for investors a growing dividend income together with capital appreciation. The company will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a global portfolio consisting of listed or quoted securities issued by companies in the financial sector operating in the banking, insurance, property and other sub-sectors.

