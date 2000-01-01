Polar Capital Global Financials Ord (LSE:PCFT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£302.135m
  • OCF0.99%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Financials
  • Manager GroupPolar Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B9XQT119

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to generate for investors a growing dividend income together with capital appreciation. The company will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a global portfolio consisting of listed or quoted securities issued by companies in the financial sector operating in the banking, insurance, property and other sub-sectors.

Latest PCFT news

PCFT Regulatory news

