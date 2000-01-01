Polar Capital Global Financials Ord (LSE:PCFT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£302.135m
- OCF0.99%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Financials
- Manager GroupPolar Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00B9XQT119
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to generate for investors a growing dividend income together with capital appreciation. The company will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a global portfolio consisting of listed or quoted securities issued by companies in the financial sector operating in the banking, insurance, property and other sub-sectors.