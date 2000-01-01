Premier Global Infrastructure ZDP 2020 (LSE:PGIZ)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£29.129m
  • OCF3.68%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Utilities
  • Manager GroupPremier
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYP98L62

Investment Strategy

To achieve a high income and to realize long term growth in the capital value of its portfolio. The Company will seek to achieve these objectives by investing principally in the equity and equity-related securities of companies operating primarily in the energy and water sectors, as well as other infrastructure investments.

